UN office: Spain violated rights of ex-Catalan leaders
By EUobserver
The UN Human Rights Committee said Spain "had violated the political rights of former Catalan government and parliament members by suspending them from public duties prior to a conviction following the independence referendum in 2017." Spain had prosecuted and sentenced Oriol Junqueras i Vies, former vice-president of Catalonia, and three former ministers, Raül Romeva i Rueda, Josep Rull i Andreu and Jordi Turull i Negre.