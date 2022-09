By EUobserver

Hungary says it has signed a deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom for extra natural gas on top of its current supplies, government spokesman Zoltán Kovács tweeted. Hungary's foreign affairs minister Péter Szijjártó said that in September and October, Gazprom will deliver a maximum of 5.8m cubic meters more gas per day to Hungary via Serbia, on top of the normal 3.5bn cubic metres of gas per year by Gazprom.