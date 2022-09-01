Thursday

1st Sep 2022

UN nuclear experts arrive at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

By

The group of experts from the UN nuclear watchdog in charge of inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety mission, led by the organisation's chief Rafael Grossi, will assess the plant's security systems and station's facilities, located in a territory which has seen repeated shelling since the Russians took control in March.

MEPs demand Serbia not cancel Pride march

Scores of European lawmakers from all major parties are demanding Serbia allow an LGBTI march to take place in Belgrade — after Serbia's president Aleksandar Vučić said the September the event would be "cancelled or postponed".

Stop the visas — EU is not a Russia holiday destination

So-called Russian tourists should not be able to travel to the EU and Schengen countries. Tourist visas already issued should be suspended — and stop issuing new ones, says Urmas Paet, vice-chair of the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee.

EU needs to act on the science to preserve oceans

As a Green MEP, ex-environment minister and former vice prime-minister of Sweden, Isabella Lovin spent many years advocating for ocean conservation and the welfare of fisheries dependent communities. The UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon was all words, no action.

