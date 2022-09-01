By EUobserver

The group of experts from the UN nuclear watchdog in charge of inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety mission, led by the organisation's chief Rafael Grossi, will assess the plant's security systems and station's facilities, located in a territory which has seen repeated shelling since the Russians took control in March.