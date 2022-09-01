Thursday

1st Sep 2022

Ticker

Russia halts Nord Stream 1 gas flow

By

Russia halted gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline (connecting Russia and Europe under the Baltic Sea) on Wednesday, for three days. The unscheduled maintenance works were announced by Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom in August — raising concerns over supply security and energy-rationing in Europe. Germany will be able to deal with this outage if flows are restored on Saturday, the German network regulator said, Reuters reported.

