By EUobserver

The EU's medicines regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Thursday it had given the green light to two vaccines that target the omicron variant of Covid-19, AFP reported. They were developed by US-German BioNTech-Pfizer and by US company Moderna, both of which created vaccines against the original strain of the virus. They function as boosters for people who have already had a full dose of the original vaccine.