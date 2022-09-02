Ticker
EU medicine agency okays Pfizer, Moderna omicron shots
By EUobserver
The EU's medicines regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Thursday it had given the green light to two vaccines that target the omicron variant of Covid-19, AFP reported. They were developed by US-German BioNTech-Pfizer and by US company Moderna, both of which created vaccines against the original strain of the virus. They function as boosters for people who have already had a full dose of the original vaccine.