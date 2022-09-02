Ticker
NGO takes legal action over re-approval of 'toxic' insecticide
By EUobserver
The pressure group Pesticide Action Network (PAN) on Thursday lodged a complaint with the European Court of Justice over the widely-used insecticide cypermethrin, recently re-approved by the European Commission. PAN argues that the re-approval does not respect EU legislation, since the commission did not follow the conclusions of the European Food Safety Authority to ban this particular insecticide, despite numerous toxicity issues raised by the scientific body.