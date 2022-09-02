By EUobserver

The EU on Thursday condemned human rights violations against Uyghurs after the UN released a report highlighting that China may have committed "crimes against humanity" in Xinjiang. The UN report refers to China's "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and its political re-education camps. The EU joined the UN's call to closely monitor the human rights situation in China, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.