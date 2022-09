By EUobserver

Poland suffered losses of more than €1.3 trillion during World War II, according to a report by a Polish parliamentary commission, AP reported. "We will turn to Germany to open negotiations on the reparations," leader of the Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Thursday, describing the next steps as "long" and "not easy". Some 30 economists, historians and other specialists worked on the report since 2017.