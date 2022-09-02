By EUobserver

The "physical integrity" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in south-eastern Ukraine has been "violated several times", the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Thursday. Grossi led a team of inspectors to the Russian-controlled plant which has been shelled in recent weeks. He said that some members of his mission will stay at the facility "until Sunday or Monday, continuing with the assessment".