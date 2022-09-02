Friday

2nd Sep 2022

Ticker

UN: integrity of Ukrainian power plant 'violated'

By

The "physical integrity" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in south-eastern Ukraine has been "violated several times", the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Thursday. Grossi led a team of inspectors to the Russian-controlled plant which has been shelled in recent weeks. He said that some members of his mission will stay at the facility "until Sunday or Monday, continuing with the assessment".

EU now mulling options to reduce electricity demand

The EU mulls measures to cut electricity demand, as part of its efforts to tackle skyrocketing energy prices, after focusing efforts on reducing gas consumption amid concerns that Russia could further curb gas flows.

Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine

A new Human Rights Watch report documents how Russia has forcibly transferred Ukrainian citizens from their homes to Russia and Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, a war crime in breach of international law, in a so-called "filtration" process.

News in Brief

  1. Nuclear deal at risk of failure as US rejects Iran's proposal
  3. EU medicine agency okays Pfizer, Moderna omicron shots
  4. NGO takes legal action over re-approval of 'toxic' insecticide
  5. EU echoes UN in condemning China's Uyghur rights violations
  6. Poland seeks €1.3 trillion in German WWII reparations
  7. Kremlin threatens to hit back at EU tourists
  8. Oil and gas firms set to make record €776bn profit in 2022

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Lesbian conference planned for Budapest to defy Orban
  2. EU now mulling options to reduce electricity demand
  3. EU's China stance 'here to stay' despite Taiwan tensions
  4. Kosovo sets new deadline for car-plate sovereignty
  5. Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine
  6. UN: economic decisions turn extreme weather into disasters
  7. Russian public's war-apathy prompts EU visa curbs
  8. Eurozone inflation hits record, piling pressure on ECB

