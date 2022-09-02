Ticker
Nuclear deal at risk of failure as US rejects Iran's proposal
By EUobserver
Negotiations on a revived nuclear deal with Iran have foundered, as the US rejected the latest Iranian proposal as being "not constructive." Washington's rapid reaction to the Iranian text on Friday morning directly contradicted Tehran's claims that its proposals presented "a constructive approach" aimed at "finalising the negotiations". "We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive," a state department spokesman said.