6th Sep 2022

Sweden on alert for Russian disinformation attack

Russia may be planning an "exceptional" propaganda attack at the upcoming Swedish elections on 11 September, the country's Psychological Defence Agency has warned. "It might be an occasion that someone would like to harm Sweden, impact the Swedish democracy process, to do something exceptional towards the end of the election campaign," its spokesman Mikael Östlund told The Guardian on Sunday. The agency was on permanent "high alert," he added.

Energy and inflation in focus This WEEK

The ECB is expected to raise the interest rate by 75 basis point, its steepest single rate hike since the creation of the euro, as the bank struggles to fight increasing inflation.

Europe burned more gas for power despite crunch

Europe's energy supply from both hydro power and nuclear is down by double-digit percentages so far this year, despite the need to diversify from interrupted Russian gas supplies.

EU Commission issues winter Covid warning

Although cases are dropping, the European Commission has warned that Covid spikes may occur during the autumn and winter months. "The Covid-19 pandemic is still very much with us" EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said, killing 2,300 Europeans daily.

EU now mulling options to reduce electricity demand

The EU mulls measures to cut electricity demand, as part of its efforts to tackle skyrocketing energy prices, after focusing efforts on reducing gas consumption amid concerns that Russia could further curb gas flows.

