Ticker
Sweden on alert for Russian disinformation attack
By EUobserver
Russia may be planning an "exceptional" propaganda attack at the upcoming Swedish elections on 11 September, the country's Psychological Defence Agency has warned. "It might be an occasion that someone would like to harm Sweden, impact the Swedish democracy process, to do something exceptional towards the end of the election campaign," its spokesman Mikael Östlund told The Guardian on Sunday. The agency was on permanent "high alert," he added.