By EUobserver

Far-right Italian politician Matteo Salvini has questioned EU sanctions on Russia in the run-up to 15 September elections in Italy. If "after seven months of war it [Russia] has not been hurt [by the sanctions], at least considering a change seems legitimate to me," he said at a conference on Sunday, Italian media report. Italy's far-right PM hopeful, Giorgia Meloni, has firmly sided with Western allies on Russia instead.