By EUobserver

The deputy CEO of Russian firm Gazprom, Vitaly Markelov, told Reuters at a forum in Vladivostock Monday that it was German engineering firm Siemens' fault its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline was switched off. "You should ask Siemens. They have to repair equipment first," he said. Siemens earlier denied that it had been commissioned for repairs or that the kind of oil leak reported by Gazprom would merit a shutdown.