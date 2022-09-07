By EUobserver

The EU foreign service has complained about Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "threats and aggressive rhetoric" against Greece after he accused Greece of "occupying" demilitarised islands in the Aegean Sea and said he would "do what is necessary" to liberate them one day. "The continuous hostile remarks by the political leadership of Turkey against Greece ... raise serious concerns and fully contradict much needed de-escalation efforts," an EU spokesman said.