By EUobserver

Germany was "sticking to the nuclear phase-out" it had planned before the Ukraine war, but would keep running two of its three remaining power plants for longer than envisaged to build up an "emergency reserve" for winter in the face of Russian cut-offs, its environment minister Robert Habeck said Monday. The Neckarwestheim and Isar 2 plants were to be stopped in December but will now go on until mid-April 2023.