By EUobserver

Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in her first call with a foreign leader. She accepted an invitation for her to visit Ukraine, Reuters reported. Truss reiterated Britain's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. The United Kingdom has sent almost 7,000 anti-tank weapons, hundreds of missiles and armoured fighting vehicles to help Ukraine, and also trained Ukrainian fighters.