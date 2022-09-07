Wednesday

7th Sep 2022

Ticker

UN calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

By

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for both sides to demilitarise the area around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant could lead to an unlimited release of radioactive materials, the UN warned. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors checked the plant last week. Two experts from the UN nuclear watchdog stayed on to maintain a long-term presence.

Hungary tries to unblock EU funds with new anti-graft body

Budapest's move is aimed at unblocking EU funds — as Hungary's government is under increasing pressure, from rising inflation and energy prices, coupled with a sinking forint, to come to an agreement with the commission.

EU mission in Africa goes on spending spree

€7,000 newspaper subscriptions, €30,000 for stationary, an accessories kit including a mouse, keyboard and headset with micro for €20,000. These are some of the expenses being billed by the EU's civilian mission to Central African Republic.

Opinion

Poland's Law & Justice party are playing politics with history

Poland's ruling nationalist Law & Justice government (PiS) have demanded a staggering €1.3trillion in reparations from Germany for damages from the second world war, but what they really want is domestic approval, as the opinion-poll lead droops.

