Ticker
UN calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
By EUobserver
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for both sides to demilitarise the area around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant could lead to an unlimited release of radioactive materials, the UN warned. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors checked the plant last week. Two experts from the UN nuclear watchdog stayed on to maintain a long-term presence.