Ticker
Hungary's justice minister in Brussels for EU-fund talks
By EUobserver
Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga will meet top commission officials on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels in an effort to unblock billions of EU funds and alleviate rule-of-law concerns, Hungarian media reported. Varga will meet justice commissioner Didier Reynders and budget commissioner Johannes Hahn. The EU executive has been withholding the approval of Covid-19 recovery funds to Hungary and has launched a legal probe over rule-of-law issues.