Wednesday

7th Sep 2022

Ukraine mulls shutting down Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine is considering closing down its Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for security reasons, and concerns over the diesel fuel-reserves used for backup generators, Reuters reported. "The option of switching off the station is being assessed," Oleh Korikov, acting head of Ukraine's state nuclear regulatory inspectorate, said on Wednesday. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, remains disconnected from Ukraine's electricity grid due to shelling in the area.

Netherlands warns against EU carbon credit sell-off

Selling more carbon credits to industry — as EU Commission plans have proposed — could increase pollution and "undermines" trust in the bloc's carbon markets, Dutch finance minister Sigrid Kaag warned.

Hungary tries to unblock EU funds with new anti-graft body

Budapest's move is aimed at unblocking EU funds — as Hungary's government is under increasing pressure, from rising inflation and energy prices, coupled with a sinking forint, to come to an agreement with the commission.

