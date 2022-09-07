By EUobserver

Ukraine is considering closing down its Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for security reasons, and concerns over the diesel fuel-reserves used for backup generators, Reuters reported. "The option of switching off the station is being assessed," Oleh Korikov, acting head of Ukraine's state nuclear regulatory inspectorate, said on Wednesday. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, remains disconnected from Ukraine's electricity grid due to shelling in the area.