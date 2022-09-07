By EUobserver

The largest group in the European Parliament, the centre-right European People's Party, on Wednesday nominated the "Ukrainian people" and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky for this year's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, awarded annually by the assembly. "They continue to defend European values on the battlefields every day," Lithuanian MEP Rasa Juknevičienė said. The final winner will by chosen by the parliament's leaders in October.