Wednesday

7th Sep 2022

Ticker

EU food safety agency calls to improve animal welfare

By

The European Food Safety Authority on Wednesday issued five scientific opinions to inform the European Commission's review of EU animal welfare legislation, in place since 2005. They said that providing more space, lowering containers' maximum temperatures, and keeping journey times short can improve animal welfare and increase food chain safety. The recommendations cover sheep and goats, horses and donkeys, cattle and calves, pigs, and other animals transported in containers.

