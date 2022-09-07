Ticker
EU Commission announces 'European Care Strategy'
By EUobserver
The European Commission announced on Wednesday its "European Care Strategy" aimed to ensure "affordable" and "accessible" care services across the EU while improving women's labour participation and gender equality. New targets include that 50 percent of children below the age of three are in early childhood education and care by 2030. They also told EU member states to increase the offer and mix of long-term homecare, community-based care and residential care.