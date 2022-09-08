Ticker
Poland joins Baltic ban on Russian tourists
By EUobserver
Poland has joined Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in banning all Russian tourists, even if they received a visa from another EU state, from entering their territories in future. They said on Thursday large numbers of Russian visitors posed a threat because some had "the aim of undermining the security of our countries." It was also morally "unacceptable" Russians should take EU holidays while Ukrainians were being "tortured and murdered".