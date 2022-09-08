Thursday

8th Sep 2022

Ticker

Poland joins Baltic ban on Russian tourists

By

Poland has joined Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in banning all Russian tourists, even if they received a visa from another EU state, from entering their territories in future. They said on Thursday large numbers of Russian visitors posed a threat because some had "the aim of undermining the security of our countries." It was also morally "unacceptable" Russians should take EU holidays while Ukrainians were being "tortured and murdered".

Which way will Sweden turn on Sunday?

During the election campaign, Sweden has taken a sharp and surprising turn to the right. Keen on seizing power from the ruling Social Democrats, the conservative block has sought the aid of a far-right party, the formerly neo-Nazi Sweden Democrats.

Opinion

The emperor has no clothes, why won't the EU see it?

Instead of programming structural investments to achieve energy independence and shatter the oligopoly of big energy companies, the EU delayed any kind of statement or intervention that could reveal that the Emperor — the market — has no clothes.

