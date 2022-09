By EUobserver

The EU has complained about Belarus' treatment of one of its diplomats in Minsk, Evelina Schulz, the EU mission's chargée d'affaires, after she was detained by police outside a courtroom Thursday. "This illegal detention of a diplomat is a serious breach of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations ... and undermines their security," an EU spokesman said. Schulz had been observing a trial, which saw young dissidents jailed for years.