By EUobserver

EU countries' diplomats and EU officials boycotted a farewell reception for Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, in Brussels on Thursday, the Euractiv news agency reported. Chizhov, who is leaving after 17 years in the post, said he felt "sorrow and a bit of frustration" at the dire state of relations. "But I leave with a clear conscience," he added, despite having defended Russia's brutal war on Ukraine.