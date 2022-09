By EUobserver

A right-wing bloc led by the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD) party is heading for a slim victory in Sunday's election. With 90 percent of the votes counted, the group had 176 out of 349 seats, leaving a left-wing bloc trailing in second place on 173. "Right now it looks like there will be a change of power," SD leader Jimmie Åkesson said. The final vote count is due mid-week.