Ticker
Biden and EU heads to attend UK queen's funeral
By EUobserver
US president Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London on 19 September, among other world leaders including from the EU (Austria, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, and Poland), as well as further afield, such as Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, South Korea, and Sri Lanka, Reuters reports. Royal families will attend from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden in what is becoming a diplomatic extravaganza.