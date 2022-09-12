Ticker
EU auditors call for pandemic procurement guidelines
By EUobserver
EU auditors called on Monday on the commission to create pandemic procurement guidelines, reflecting on lessons learnt from the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. In a report, they said EU negotiators did not fully analyse "the production and supply chain challenges" of vaccine production until most of the contracts were already signed. Contracts signed in 2021 had stronger provisions in delivery schedules and production locations than those signed in 2020.