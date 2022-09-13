Tuesday

13th Sep 2022

Report: EU laws could stop Germany legalising cannabis

By

The German government's plan to legalise recreational cannabis use could fall foul of EU laws, according to a legal analysis by the Bundestag leaked to German news website RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland. An EU Council decision from 2004 says cannabis sales should be criminalised. The free-travel Schengen-zone treaty, of which Germany is part, also calls for curtailment of circulation. Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Spain have found loopholes by part-legalising consumption.

How can Serbia ban EuroPride yet still hope to join EU?

Bowing to pressure from radical-nationalist groups and the deeply-conservative Orthodox Church, Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić announced last week EuroPride 2022 would be cancelled –– even though he legally lacks the authority to do so.

State of Union and Hungary's democracy in focus This WEEK

MEPs will also hear from Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin on her vision for Europe, and vote for the Renewable Energy Directive on Tuesday, in an effort to cut energy needs and speed up the use of renewable energy.

EU energy ministers' meeting ends with 'no decision made'

EU energy ministers met for an extraordinary council meeting to discuss a unified European response to the energy crisis — but no decision was reached, with negotiations likely continuing until the end of September.

