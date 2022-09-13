By EUobserver

The German government's plan to legalise recreational cannabis use could fall foul of EU laws, according to a legal analysis by the Bundestag leaked to German news website RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland. An EU Council decision from 2004 says cannabis sales should be criminalised. The free-travel Schengen-zone treaty, of which Germany is part, also calls for curtailment of circulation. Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Spain have found loopholes by part-legalising consumption.