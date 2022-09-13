By EUobserver

The bureau of the European Parliament, consisting of president Roberta Metsola, the vice-presidents and the queastors, appointed Alessandro Chiocchetti, Metsola's head of cabinet, as the new secretary general of the parliament's administration. He'll take up his new position in January. His appointment has been criticised as a result of backroom deals. Green MEP Heidi Hautala, one of the vice-presidents, said the rushed process "is bound to damage the parliament's reputation".