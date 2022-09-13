Tuesday

13th Sep 2022

EU data protection agencies concerned over budget: 'Too small'

EU data protection agencies (EDPB and EDPS) voiced concerns on Monday over the 2023 budget, arguing that "the lack of resources puts enforcement of individuals' data protection rights at risk". The agencies, which previously requested the commission an increase in staff and financial resources, said the proposed budget is "too small". "The public expects data protection authorities to deliver the promise of the GDPR," said EDPS chief Wojciech Wiewiórowski.

Spain under EU fire for non-functioning judiciary

Spain must renew the country's top judicial body, European Commission vice-president Věra Jourová has warned — after the president of the National Council for the Judiciary threatened to resign.

Opinion

Von Der Leyen must shield Europe from a social tsunami

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. It is time for Ursula von der Leyen to rise to the challenge. Better late than never, writes the opposition Socialists & Democrats' vice-president ahead of the State of the Union speech.

‘Rushed’ secretary general pick sparks legal complaint

The appointment has been criticised for being rushed — Alessandro Chiocchetti only takes up his new position in January — and for overlooking other candidates, whose experience in administration management was seen as more substantial.

Opinion

Why Yemen deserves our support

My key goal as UNHCR representative in Yemen is to enhance collaboration with and support to authorities to fulfil their primary responsibilities to displaced Yemenis and refugees to ensure they are protected, assisted and able to rebuild their dignified lives.

Opinion

Brussels 'becoming like Washington' for revolving-doors

'A slow build-up of weak or unethical decision making leads over time to crises that can inflict an enormous human and financial cost', warns the EU Ombudsman writing for EUobserver ahead of Ursula von der Leyen's State of Union speech.

News in Brief

