By EUobserver

EU data protection agencies (EDPB and EDPS) voiced concerns on Monday over the 2023 budget, arguing that "the lack of resources puts enforcement of individuals' data protection rights at risk". The agencies, which previously requested the commission an increase in staff and financial resources, said the proposed budget is "too small". "The public expects data protection authorities to deliver the promise of the GDPR," said EDPS chief Wojciech Wiewiórowski.