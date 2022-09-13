Ticker
Hungary forces abortion-seeking women to listen to fetal heartbeat
By EUobserver
Hungary's right-wing government led by Viktor Orbán will force women seeking abortion to listen to the fetal's vital signs before granting the procedure, according to a new decree published on Monday. The new rule requires doctors to present women requesting an abortion with fetal vital signs, tightening the country's abortion rules. Hungary's abortion laws are relatively liberal and have remained largely unchanged since the procedure was legalised in 1953.