By EUobserver

The European Parliament adopted on Tuesday their position on new rules for companies to limit imported deforestation, paving the way for negotiations with EU countries. Rules should also cover pig meat, sheep and goats, poultry, maize, rubber, charcoal and printed-paper products, MEPs said. They agreed products allowed to enter the EU market must not have been produced on deforested land after December 2019 — one year before the commission proposal.