By EUobserver

Finalnd's prime minister Sanna Marin told MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday that more EU sanctions are needed, arguing that with more measures, the "more expensive it will be for Russia to continue the war" against Ukraine. "Sanctions must be reflected in the lives of ordinary Russians," Marin said, adding the EU must strongly limit visa-issuing and the visa-facilitation programme must end — which the EU has suspended.