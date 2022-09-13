By EUobserver

The Strasbourg-based Council of Europe human rights watchdog on Tuesday deplored Serbian authorities for deciding to ban a march marking EuroPride2022 scheduled for Saturday. "Weeks of uncertainty concerning the holding of this march have sent a wrong message to the public and made space for hateful rhetoric and more threats against LGBTI people, including from religious leaders", said the Council of Europe commissioner for human rights, Dunja Mijatović.