By EUobserver

Five civil society groups (BEUC, Birdlife, ECOS, T&E and WWF) announced on Wednesday that they have abandoned the EU's Platform on Sustainable Finance, responsible for developing technical recommendations on the EU taxonomy. They argued that the inclusion of gas and nuclear is the result of political interference and accused the European Commission of ignoring science and the expert's recommendations — particularly regarding forestry, biomass, gas-fired power plants and nuclear energy.