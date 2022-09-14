Wednesday

14th Sep 2022

Five NGOs quit EU 'green finance' expert group

By

Five civil society groups (BEUC, Birdlife, ECOS, T&E and WWF) announced on Wednesday that they have abandoned the EU's Platform on Sustainable Finance, responsible for developing technical recommendations on the EU taxonomy. They argued that the inclusion of gas and nuclear is the result of political interference and accused the European Commission of ignoring science and the expert's recommendations — particularly regarding forestry, biomass, gas-fired power plants and nuclear energy.

How to respond, if Moscow now offers peace talks

It is difficult to see how Vladimir Putin can survive more major setbacks or outright defeat. Should this happen, Russia will find itself in a major political crisis. But offering him negotiations now would help him, by easing domestic pressure.

EU unveils energy crisis plan, but warns of difficult 'winters'

Crisis measures include imposing cuts in power-consumption across the bloc, a cap on the excess revenues made by renewable and nuclear energy, and a "solidarity mechanism" to channel the massive and unexpected profits of fossil fuel firms to citizens.

'We need different tools to deal with inflation'

Instead of suppressing the entire economy to tackle inflation, the economist Isabella Weber says a less damaging way to address it is by directly controlling the price of essential resources — like gas and energy.

EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check

The EU wants to finalise the overhaul of the migration and asylum laws before the end of the current mandate in 2024. But big issues on solidarity remain unsolved, including in the European Parliament.

