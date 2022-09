By EUobserver

Swedish centre-left prime minister Magdalena Andersson has pledged to resign Thursday, after vote counting from last Sunday's election saw a right-wing bloc including a party with Nazi roots narrowly win. The right-wingers got 176 seats out of 349 with 99 percent of the votes counted. The bloc's Sweden Democrats party has Nazi roots and used to be a pariah, but now won some 20 percent of the Swedish ballots.