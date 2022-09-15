Ticker
MEPs declare Hungary is 'electoral autocracy'
By EUobserver
The overwhelming majority of European parliament lawmakers have supported a resolution saying Hungary is no longer a full democracy. 433 MEPs on Thursday voted in favour, 123 against and 28 abstentions. The resolution notes that lack of decisive EU action has contributed to the emergence of a "hybrid regime of electoral autocracy". It condemns the "deliberate and systematic efforts of the Hungarian government" to undermine EU values.