Putin curries favour with China's Xi for 'balanced' Ukraine stance

By

Russian president Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese president Xi Jinping for his "balanced position" on the Ukraine "crisis" in Uzbekistan Thursday in what was their first meeting since the war. Putin also backed China's claim to Taiwan and condemned US "provocations" in support of its independence. The meeting is being closely watched by Western diplomats after Russia and China announced a new special relationship at the Chinese Winter Olympics in February.

Cyber-risk from Internet of Things prompts new EU rules

With evermore connected devices on the market, new EU rules aim to minimise cybersecurity risks from innocuous household appliances and industrial operating systems — amid concern over the increasing number of cyberattacks and their cost for companies.

Opinion

What von der Leyen's 'State of Union' didn't mention

Ursula von der Leyen barely noticed that European democracy is under attack not only from external threats, but from within. Two of the world's leading autocratic countries are EU member states.

MEPs agree higher renewables targets, energy-savings

The European Parliament agreed on higher renewable and energy-saving targets for energy consumption in the EU — amid an energy crisis which has prompted the EU to put forward unprecedented measures to curb high energy prices.

News in Brief

  1. Swedish PM resigns after election defeat
  2. EU curbs deep-sea bottom fishing to help marine eco-system
  3. Putin curries favour with China's Xi for 'balanced' Ukraine stance
  4. MEPs declare Hungary is 'electoral autocracy'
  5. Far-right party to join new Swedish government
  6. France not going into recession, minister says
  7. Google loses EU anti-trust case
  8. Government to let Danes postpone payment of rising energy bills

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

