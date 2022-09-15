Ticker
Putin curries favour with China's Xi for 'balanced' Ukraine stance
By EUobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese president Xi Jinping for his "balanced position" on the Ukraine "crisis" in Uzbekistan Thursday in what was their first meeting since the war. Putin also backed China's claim to Taiwan and condemned US "provocations" in support of its independence. The meeting is being closely watched by Western diplomats after Russia and China announced a new special relationship at the Chinese Winter Olympics in February.