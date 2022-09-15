By EUobserver

Sweden's prime minister Magdalena Andersson resigned on Thursday, paving the way for a change of government. The speaker of the parliament is now expected to give the head of Sweden's Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, a mandate to form a new government, following Sunday's general election. His right-wing group includes the far-right Sweden Democrats. The result has been a blow to Andersson's Social Democrats, which remain Sweden's largest single party.