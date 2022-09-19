Monday

19th Sep 2022

Ticker

Czechs urge creation of Russia war-crimes tribunal

By

The Czech EU presidency has called for the creation of an international war-crimes tribunal on Russia following the discovery of mass graves in Izyum, Ukraine. "In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said Saturday. "I call for the speedy establishment of a special international tribunal," he aded. French president Emmanuel Macron also "condemned" the "atrocities".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Agenda

Europe braces for far-right Italy This WEEK

The far-right Brothers of Italy, which dominates the conservative alliance, is set to be the largest single party, and has widened its lead over the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

EU Commission proposes freezing 65% of funds to Hungary

The freezing, the first time in the EU's history using the conditionality mechanism linking EU subsidies to the respect of the rule of law, would suspend money from the bloc's cohesion funds under the 2021-27 long-term budget.

Editorial

Editor's weekly digest — Saturday 17 September

The Queen of England died. Ukraine started a startlingly successful counterattack on Russian occupiers. Sweden elected a rightwing government. Hungary no longer considered a democracy by the European Parliament. A new secretary-general appointment was rushed through.

News in Brief

  1. Thousands protest against Moldova's pro-EU government
  2. America's Pelosi backs Armenian account of Azeri attack
  3. Far-right violence at pride march in Serbia
  4. Czechs urge creation of Russia war-crimes tribunal
  5. Germany takes over Rosneft Deutschland
  6. Ukraine mass grave found in liberated Izium
  7. Swedish PM resigns after election defeat
  8. EU curbs deep-sea bottom fishing to help marine eco-system

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. What should Europe do if Russia uses a nuke?
  2. Europe braces for far-right Italy This WEEK
  3. Green groups go to court on EU nuclear and gas rules
  4. EU Commission proposes freezing 65% of funds to Hungary
  5. Will EU spending plans survive a tug of war with the ECB?
  6. Editor's weekly digest — Saturday 17 September
  7. New EU media bill seeks to curtail government meddling
  8. Food shortage fears prompts call to de-regulate GMOs in EU

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us