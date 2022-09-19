By EUobserver

The Czech EU presidency has called for the creation of an international war-crimes tribunal on Russia following the discovery of mass graves in Izyum, Ukraine. "In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said Saturday. "I call for the speedy establishment of a special international tribunal," he aded. French president Emmanuel Macron also "condemned" the "atrocities".