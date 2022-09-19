By EUobserver

Some 64 people were arrested, five cars were damaged, and 10 policemen were hurt in Belgrade Saturday when police clashed with right-wing demonstrators, who were trying to disrupt a pride march, Reuters reports. "I am very proud that we managed to avoid more serious incidents," Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabić said. The government had initially banned the gay-rights rally, but later approved it following an outcry by civil-society groups.