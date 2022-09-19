Ticker
Far-right violence at pride march in Serbia
By EUobserver
Some 64 people were arrested, five cars were damaged, and 10 policemen were hurt in Belgrade Saturday when police clashed with right-wing demonstrators, who were trying to disrupt a pride march, Reuters reports. "I am very proud that we managed to avoid more serious incidents," Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabić said. The government had initially banned the gay-rights rally, but later approved it following an outcry by civil-society groups.