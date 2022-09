By EUobserver

Some 20,000 people came out in protest against Moldova's pro-European president, Maria Sandu, and her government on Sunday amid soaring inflation due to the Ukraine war, Reuters reports. The cost of energy rose 50 percent in August and a further 29 percent in September. Overall inflation is 34.3 percent. A recent internal EU document singled out Moldova as being the most vulnerable to the knock-on effects of the conflict.