Azerbaijan has lashed out at US speaker Nancy Pelosi after she backed Armenian claims over recent violence. Pelosi said in Yerevan Sunday she condemned Azerbaijan's attacks, which killed over 100 Armenian soldiers, but Azerbaijan denies the killings. "This is a serious blow to the efforts to normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Azeri foreign ministry said. Russia and Turkey had been leading diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation.