Ticker
NGOs call for binding targets to halve EU food waste by 2030
By EUobserver
The EU throws away more food than it imports, according to a report from the environmental group Feedback EU published on Tuesday. While the bloc imported almost 138 million tonnes of agricultural products in 2021, it is estimated that the EU wastes 153.5 million tonnes of food every year. Responding to these figures, NGOs have called on the commission to introduce legally-binding targets to halve food waste by 2030.