The EU throws away more food than it imports, according to a report from the environmental group Feedback EU published on Tuesday. While the bloc imported almost 138 million tonnes of agricultural products in 2021, it is estimated that the EU wastes 153.5 million tonnes of food every year. Responding to these figures, NGOs have called on the commission to introduce legally-binding targets to halve food waste by 2030.

'Cosmetic changes' not enough on EU funds, Hungary warned

Critics point out that Hungary will continue to receive substantial inflows of EU funds since the proposed suspension applies only to around 22 percent of total EU subsidies earmarked for Hungary in the bloc's current budget for 2021-2027.

EU seeks crisis powers to take control over supply chains

The Single Market Emergency Instrument (SMEI) introduces a staged, step-by-step, approach — providing emergency powers to the EU Commission to tackle any potential threat which could trigger disruptions or shortages of key products within the EU.

Agenda

Europe braces for far-right Italy This WEEK

The far-right Brothers of Italy, which dominates the conservative alliance, is set to be the largest single party, and has widened its lead over the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

News in Brief

  2. Bread prices up by 18% in a year across the EU
  3. Thousands protest against Moldova's pro-EU government
  4. America's Pelosi backs Armenian account of Azeri attack
  5. Far-right violence at pride march in Serbia
  6. Czechs urge creation of Russia war-crimes tribunal
  7. Germany takes over Rosneft Deutschland
  8. Ukraine mass grave found in liberated Izium

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  5. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling

Latest News

  1. EU drops call for 'independent' probe into Abu Akleh killing
  2. 'Cosmetic changes' not enough on EU funds, Hungary warned
  3. EU seeks crisis powers to take control over supply chains
  4. What should Europe do if Russia uses a nuke?
  5. Europe braces for far-right Italy This WEEK
  6. Green groups go to court on EU nuclear and gas rules
  7. EU Commission proposes freezing 65% of funds to Hungary
  8. Will EU spending plans survive a tug of war with the ECB?

