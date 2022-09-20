Tuesday

20th Sep 2022

EU seeks to increase uptake of cancer screening

By

The European Commission unveiled on Tuesday a plan to ensure that the majority of the EU population who qualify for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings are offered such checking by 2025. Nearly €100m in total would be made available to help EU countries implement the new recommendations, which include extending the age target-groups, and ensuring equal access to screening as well as timely diagnosis, treatments, psychological support, and after-care.

'No decision expected' for EU decision on unanimous decisions

Swedish minister for European affairs Hans Dahlgren told EUobserver no decision can be expected on majority vote next year. Mikuláš Bek, the Czech minister for European affairs, said enlargement and changes to the decision-making are politically interlinked.

EU seeks to ease Ukraine export woes

The EU wants to expand its so-called 'solidarity lanes' to help Ukraine exports its goods towards member states. EU officials briefing reporters say around 2.6 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural goods were exported via such lanes in August.

Losing on the Ukrainian battlefield will not unseat Putin

Notwithstanding the remarkable Ukrainian advances, a Russian defeat would not necessarily translate into regime change in Moscow. It is likely Putin will try to spin his military setbacks as evidence of the existential threat facing Russia.

'Emancipatory catastrophism' — why being scared works wonders

The current energy crisis is a good example of "emancipatory catastrophism" — the idea that humanity only moves forward out of fear for a catastrophe. Sometimes one needs a looming disaster to change what should have been changed long ago.

